JUST IN
Infra brushstrokes for the Budget
The jobs & technology trade-off
Scaling the great information firewall
Year 2023: The beginning of the 'new normal' for the global economy
Are we ready for the political compromises a digital currency may warrant?
EPFO data shows employment dip
A veteran's veteran
Being pragmatic about energy sources
Not yet out of the woods
Rahul Gandhi's alternative approach to leadership
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Beyond civil society
icon-arrow-left
Infra brushstrokes for the Budget
Business Standard

The jobs & technology trade-off

Do we need to curb technology that replaces jobs? The jury is out

Topics
jobs | Technology | G20

R Jagannathan 

Follow this columnist
R Jagannathan

One of the stated goals of India’s G20 presidency is to foreground “its belief in a human-centric approach to technology, and facilitate greater knowledge-sharing in priority areas like digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education”. This is laudable, but the big elephant in the room that remains unacknowledged is the negative impact technological progress has on jobs.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on jobs

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU