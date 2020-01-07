The last decade for equities

Given that 2020 marks the start of a new decade, there have been multiple reports published highlighting the performance of various asset classes and markets over the last decade. The last decade marked the total domination of US financial assets. The S&P 500 delivered a return of 250 per cent, trouncing all other markets.

US equities are now over 50 per cent of most global indices. At $32.5 trillion, equity market capitalisation in the US dwarfs the next biggest country, China at $7 trillion. A simple, old fashioned 60/40 asset allocation to equities and bonds (indexed) would have seen ...