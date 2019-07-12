The legacy of Indira Gandhi

India’s sixth general election was held between March 16 and 20, 1977. According to the late R K Dhawan, he was the one who broke the news to Indira Gandhi that she — and the Congress party — had lost the 1977 election. She was then having dinner.

According to Dhawan, with a look of relief on her face, she said, “now I will have time for myself and the family”. In the early morning hours after the election results had come out, she instructed the President to officially end the Emergency. She then resigned. For the first time in her life, she had no ...