The long and tangled pipe

The Ministry of Jal Shakti was formed by merging the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, with the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation on May 31, 2019. And the government has promised its biggest ever delivery to the aam aadmi — 100 per cent piped-water to all households by 2024; and this is to be delivered by the Jal Shakti ministry.

After emphasis on highways, railways and renewables in its 2014-15 term, the new government has indicated where its infrastructure priorities lie for 2019-2024 — clearly, water. Nal se jal (rechristened ...