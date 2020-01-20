The long, circuitous road to success

On a cold January morning, the School Of Excellence in Delhi’s Kalkaji is abuzz with activity. A long line of boys on either side of the drive-in await the arrival of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to hand out tablets to students who have achieved more than a certain percentage of marks in their board examinations.

An attractive incentive to my mind for a tech-obsessed generation! I accompany the deputy minister and his small team of two in his vehicle, no “laal batti”, howling sirens or security in tow. The normalcy of it all surprises me, so ...