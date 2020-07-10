The long lashing tail of Covid

Since coming out of Covid hospital after a bad attack of the virus some days ago, I have been swamped by (mostly unsolicited) advice from friends and strangers on how to hasten my convalescence and a long recital of prophylactic measures that are likely to immunise me from a relapse.

For, among the many infuriating question marks that hover over the transmission, spread, treatment, and cure of Covid-19 are several additional vexed queries: How long is the period and process of recovery? Can its aftereffects damage other organs? And do recovered Covid patients develop immunity from a ...