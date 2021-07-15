The making of BJP's social rules

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has evolved over the years in an unusual manner, going from being conservative on social issues to radical. It has revived the issue of the Uniform Civil Code and going by the media coverage on the two-child laws, it appears to have done so successfully.

The primary target of the code is polygamy. And this is what is being attacked under the theme of population explosion whose primary contributors, according to the chief minister of Assam, are Muslims. An editorial in this newspaper showed that the problem in India was a declining population rather than ...