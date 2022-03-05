The man in the background: Meet NP Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India

Circa 1982, Khetri, Rajasthan: “You are always late; you have to come on time,” N P Singh chided a subordinate. The returning volley of Hindi expletives startled Singh, all of 22 then. He had begun working at the state-owned Hindustan Copper just a year back.

That night he had trouble sleeping. “I realised that I had to earn respect, and not just for the title. That man was as old as my father and I would have never spoken to my father like this. It was a huge lesson that stayed with me,” he says. And on the eve of his departure in 1988, the same man asked Singh for ...