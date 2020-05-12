The mood is positive

The green economy in India seems to be shrugging off the pandemic, and the uncertainties associated with it. Renewable energy auctions are going ahead, and companies are actively participating.

This should ensure the tariffs discovered are competitive. After successfully closing a 2-gigawatts solar auction last month — at a tariff of Rs 2.55 per unit, which is lower than the 2019 average tariff — India completed a reverse auction for round-the-clock green power last week. The project will likely be a solar-wind hybrid with storage, though details are yet to be announced ...