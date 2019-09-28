The mystery behind TDP leader Kodela Sivaprasad Rao's suicide

The mystery behind TDP leader’s suicide

Here is the full story behind the of the 72 year old trained doctor and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, Kodela Sivaprasad Rao. Rao committed earlier this month. After Jaganmohan Reddy came to power, his government set up a cell in the police department to dig out all past corruption cases allegedly committed by Kodela and his family members. The AP Legislative Assembly secretariat found that some furniture purchased for its new building in Amaravati had gone missing and later traced it to Kodela. The Assembly secretariat booked cases against him under IPC 409 and 411. Though Kodela offered to return the furniture or pay its cost to the Assembly, the officials opted to pursue the case against him. According to TDP leaders, this led to depression in him and Kodela killed himself.

All praise for Modi

The latest Congress leader to endorse the policies of the government is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel justified Pakistan PM Imran Khan quoting the Congress party’s stand on the Kashmir issue, he justified it by saying: “Inside the country, we'll strongly oppose ji. But for matters outside the country, whatever decision the government takes, the Congress will always support it and stand with the country”. This went out on Twitter and has given great solace to Congress members like Milind Deora who acknowledged with grateful thanks, PM’s endorsement of Murli Deora’s contribution to India-US elections. No one knows whether the Congress is coming or going.