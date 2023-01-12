The perennially ruling party

The standout feature of India’s democracy has been the rise of the (BJP). This rise has come in two phases. The first was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political unit tasked with protecting the interests of the (RSS). The Jana Sangh was formed in 1951 after an internal debate concluded that the RSS had been wrongly attacked for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination (its head M S Golwalkar had been jailed for months) and needed a voice in electoral .

