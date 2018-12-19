The power of narratives

In India, we all have heard the story behind Panchtantra. A wise king, despairing about the illiteracy of his heirs, commissions Vishnu Sharma to educate them. Sharma uses simple tales, each ending with a moral, and educates the princes in the art of governance.

The advantage of a good story is that it holds the listeners’ attention and captures their minds and imagination. It is no surprise that narratives have such a powerful hold in modern day social science inquiry. In contrast to narratives, facts and fact-based presentations are messy, often delayed, and convey many ...