The price of proving citizenship

Most commentators have been so focussed upon the religious identity politics of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - cum National Register of Citizens (NRC)-National Population Register (NPR) that insufficient attention has been devoted to the ways in which this could be a multiplier for corruption.

It is not difficult, however, to understand why the processes of implementation will enable corruption. It is also easy to extrapolate from there to understand that the corruption will disproportionately affect the poor, and that there is likely to be a sliding scale of charges that will be based ...