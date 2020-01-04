JUST IN
Shekhar Gupta: Start-up of the decade
Business Standard

The price of proving citizenship

The Assam NRC excludes almost 2 million persons in a state which has a population of 35 million. The vast majority of the excluded are Hindus. Many are former government servants

Devangshu Datta 

Devangshu Datta

Most commentators have been so focussed upon the religious identity politics of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - cum National Register of Citizens (NRC)-National Population Register (NPR) that insufficient attention has been devoted to the ways in which this could be a multiplier for corruption.

It is not difficult, however, to understand why the processes of implementation will enable corruption. It is also easy to extrapolate from there to understand that the corruption will disproportionately affect the poor, and that there is likely to be a sliding scale of charges that will be based ...

First Published: Sat, January 04 2020. 00:11 IST

