The process is the punishment

Who listens to the Supreme Court? Well, you and I do. We discuss its judgments.

We argue whether this avatar of the Supreme Court is more concerned with upholding the Constitution than previous avatars, which have often seemed to care more about upholding the wishes of the government. But it is debatable whether the government actually listens to the Supreme Court. And now after the continual refusals to grant bail to Aryan Khan and the persecution of Rhea Chakraborty, there seems to be little doubt that the lower judiciary listens to a different drum and often pays no attention to the ...