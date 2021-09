The Quad's new direction

September and October are multilateralism’s festive season. For those who like decoding lengthy speeches, there’s the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting; for those who want to determine where the world is actually going, there’s the G20 meeting; and for those who would prefer to understand if those ambitions are at all achievable, there’s the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

And around many of these are the summits and smaller groupings that determine national positions, policies, and partnerships. The first of ...