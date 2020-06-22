The question of structural growth

After a long time, investors are once again questioning the investment case for India. Long taken for granted, one has had to address the question of why should someone invest in Indian equity markets at all.

Global allocators ask: Do we need dedicated India exposure? This is what five years of under-performance and weak growth can do. Many investors are now underweight India in their portfolios or have no dedicated investments in the country. This is a far cry from just six years ago, when most were overweight the country and convinced that India had years of strong growth and market ...