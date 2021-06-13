The real oximeter

Celebrating World Environment Day in the time of an ongoing horrific health pandemic was difficult to contemplate. In this time of immense human grief and loss, what does the environment even count for? But take a moment to reflect.

The most important element that we gasped for in the past month was oxygen. Think of the hours and days we spent finding oxygen for our loved ones; how we saw patients collapse and die because hospitals did not have oxygen in the tanks; how the courts stepped in to regulate the transportation of oxygen from industries across the country; how we learnt about the ...