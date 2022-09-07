The retail connect

The total number of demat accounts crossed 100 million in August 2022, up from around 40 million accounts in March 2020. This breakneck growth indicates changes in the attitude to financial assets within the average Indian household. The 100-million tally amounts to 60-70 million unique investors since many hold multiple accounts. While the bulk of household financial assets continue to be held in fixed deposits and insurance-related assets (much of which is also invested in the stock market), more savings are flowing into equity, either through direct investments, or via mutual funds. The pandemic led to what Americans are calling the “Robinhood effect”. Stuck at home during lockdowns, millions of investors started dabbling in equity, in derivatives, and in more exotic instruments like cryptocurrencies. Many of them used discount brokerages like Zerodha, the desi equivalent of Robinhood. Given the concerted effort by large central banks to ensure easy monetary conditions, stocks looked like a better bet than debt instruments. The National Securities Depository Ltd and the Central Depository Services Ltd, which manage those 100 million demat accounts, hold assets worth Rs 360 trillion under custody between them with roughly 45 per cent growth over the last two fiscals.

