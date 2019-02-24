The rights and the wrongs about Narendra Modi's economic policies

The government is set to announce a scheme which will give Rs 2,000 to 10 million farmers. This is reminiscent of the Congress style of economic governance of free lunches for all. But given that farmers think he has ‘done’ nothing for them and given the proximity of the general election, this is not surprising.

The BJP has its back to the wall and Mr Modi is waging a lone battle for it. Populism is the sole remaining cartridge in his gun. Most people will, however, concede that Narendra Modi has changed the rules of the game as far as economic policy is concerned. ...