The Rs 40,000-crore defence challenge

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday threw a challenge before the Indian aerospace and defence industry with his call to achieve an annual export target of Rs 40,000 crore. Neither is this resolve new, nor the figure. The aim of increasing defence exports more than 10-fold from the existing level of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore annually to over $5 billion (then Rs 35,000 crore), was first enunciated in the Defence Production Policy of 2018 (DPrP-2018). Mr Modi again made that call while addressing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow. Helped by adding the export of civil aerospace products to that of defence kits, exports reached a high of Rs 13,000 crore this year. Even so, a three-fold increase is required for meeting the DPrP-2018 export target, which is a substantial challenge.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:08 IST
