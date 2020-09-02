The Satyam story and the unknown role of Pranab Mukherjee

In 40 years of knowing and connecting with a person professionally, one had the good fortune of working (from outside government) with Pranab da, who was just three years older. There are many stories of actual happenings, but a few will suffice.

The revival of Satyam is perhaps the most outstanding where his unsung role needs to be told. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was deeply shocked by the Satyam development, but quickly, in consultation with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, formed a new six-member group to deal with the crisis. He then went for a heart surgery, advising that Mr Pranab ...