The science of ambient marketing

When you get back from an international trip and step out of the airport, the first thing to assault you is probably the unique odour that seems to permeate any public space in India. Is it the lack of toilets or is it the fact that our toilets are badly maintained or should we lay the blame on the lack of water in our toilets? But I am seeing or should I say smelling that this is slowly changing.

The rapid growth of products aimed at masking the smell of our toilets has been astounding to say the least. In the years gone by, the only brand that used to be seen in Indian toilets was the ...