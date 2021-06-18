The search for news media

Dainik Bhaskar’s factual reporting of the pandemic has been winning a lot of praise. Among other stories, it reported the floating dead bodies in the Ganga. Hundreds of its reporters have scoured municipal records, stood outside crematoriums, hospitals and on the riverbeds where bodies were discovered.

Their reports indicate deaths are 5-10 times more than the official figures. A report earlier this week in The Economist backs that. It quotes two surveys to conclude that the number of Covid deaths in India were around two million or are five to seven times more than the official ...