JUST IN
The stealth bull market
Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars
Learn to draw lessons from mistakes, then share them
MSMEs hold the key to $5-trn economy
Digital currency just a stone's throw away
Imran Khan the demolisher
Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
A curious deal, with or without the blue tick
Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars
Business Standard

The stealth bull market

With the benefit of hindsight, India's stealth bull market is underpinned by some strong positives. The most important of these is earnings growth across different sectors

Topics
Capital markets | Bull Market | Nifty bull market

Debashis Basu 

Follow this columnist
Debashis Basu

At the end of July, I had written an article titled “An old, new bull market?”, which tried to explain the market mood against the backdrop of rising inflation, escalating interest rates, and slow growth, which together act as a cold wet blanket. But the stock markets were resilient. The S&P500, bellwether of the US market, was down only 14.3 per cent till July from its peak. Second, it is well known that when the US sneezes, emerging markets catch a cold, but as I remarked then, Indian markets were even stronger than the US markets. So, how have these two pieces of conventional wisdom played out over time?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Capital markets

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.