The story of Nisha

On October 11, the world celebrated International Day of the Girl Child in different ways. For me, the most moving of them all was the Vicks Touch of Care film on Bengaluru-based Nisha and her parents, David and Aloma Lobo, which crossed 2.5 million views within 20 hours of its launch.

Nisha is a happy 18-year-old who loves to dress up in Indian clothes, read books and dreams of becoming a teacher someday. Nisha was also born with ichthyosis, a rare genetic skin condition. Probably for this reason, she was abandoned at birth and spent the first three weeks of her life in an orphanage. ...