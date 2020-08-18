The supply side

The National Digital Health Mission, launched on Independence Day, is a step in the right direction because a medical ID and digitisation of medical records pave the way for improving access to health care for a large number of citizens. However, such initiatives would have the desired impact only when the issues in the sector are addressed.

In terms of policy, there is a marked divergence in approaches to the national medical insurance programme and the government’s response to Covid-19. The first focuses on creating demand for medical services by offering free insurance, at a time ...