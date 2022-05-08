The T-shirt wars

I stood gazing admiringly at the perfect green grass of the football field from the entrance to a famous Gymkhana Club in South Bombay.

How lucky are the people who have the privilege of playing football here every day, I thought. I was dressed in my usual T-shirt, jeans, and athletic shoes, and felt like jumping on to the football field and kicking a few balls around, except that there was no one playing anything there. “Why are you in a T-shirt! Why haven’t you worn a tie and a jacket!” I heard the angst-driven voice of an acquaintance standing at the club entrance ...