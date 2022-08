The Taliban factor

The returning regime recently completed one year of rule in Afghanistan by spectacularly contradicting all the naïve hopes the Western powers had invested in it. Like its extremist predecessor, which ruled from 1996 to October 2001, the 2.0 version has proven just as implacable in establishing its warped version of Sharia law that overrides human rights and oppresses women. As Afghanistan’s democratically elected regimes discovered, rebuilding a country ruined by decades of war and lacking basic institutions of governance is a tough ask, even with material support from the US. The Taliban, which remains a guerrilla group that lacks a constructive governing system beyond imposing its vague notion of an eighth century Islamic state, is unlikely to be skilled in the art of state building. Nor does it, on current record, show any inclination in this direction.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor