The telecom turmoil

The telecom sector has been in a state of chaos, raising some serious questions for the government. Fresh trouble arose after the Supreme Court agreed with the Department of Telecommunications’ definition of adjusted gross revenue and directed telcos to pay dues with interest, amounting to Rs 1.33 trillion, within three months.

Incumbent companies, saddled with debt, have expressed their inability to pay and are looking for waivers. The total debt of telcos is at Rs 4 trillion. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has argued that the decision will lead to a monopoly in ...