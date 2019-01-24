The temptations of dynasty

Buried in the third paragraph of a press release from the All India Congress Committee about an internal reorganisation of party office-bearers was a big political news story.

The party president, said the release, has appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, with effect from the first week of February. The Congress in Uttar Pradesh was reeling from the decision of the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance to effectively ignore its claims to any more Lok Sabha seats in the state than the two Gandhi family satrapies of Amethi and Rae Bareli; this ...