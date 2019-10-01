The theory of the 'timepass' nation

I used to notice that the two lady trainers in my gym were always glued to their smart phones. I did not know what they were watching and so decided to make a snide comment: “Are you trainers or are you here to watch useless videos”.

They protested violently and told me that they watch gym training videos on their smart phones, to become better at what they do. I quickly apologised and said to myself, “I wish this was true all over India”. The Economist (June 8, 2019) in its article, A global timepass economy: How the pursuit of leisure drives internet use, has ...