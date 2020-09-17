The trade push

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) assessment of the economic situation appears closer to reality than the government’s reading, which expects a V-shaped recovery from the Covid-induced contraction in the economy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an address on Wednesday, noted that the recovery was not fully entrenched and, in fact, upticks in recent months seemed to be levelling off in some sectors.

The recovery is likely to be gradual as the rising infection continues to affect the pace of economic activity. Aside from other high-frequency indicators, the monthly trade ...