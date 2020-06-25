The treasure of comfort reads

It is now three months since the national lockdown was first announced, and those of us who have been responsibly social distancing and working from home probably need a spot of consolation in our lives. Thrown on our own resources in a most unexpected way, by now a lot of us might be returning to, say, comfort food.

Adventurousness and exploration — learning how to bake, picking up a new language, and finishing that classic novel you always intended to get back to — is all very well. But at times like this you need something familiar. Some people, when they need ...