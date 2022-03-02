The Ukraine wake-up call

Thousands of young Indians caught in the war between Russia and Ukraine have brought to the forefront an important debate on why overseas medical education is so popular and what India could do to contain the exodus of its students. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi added to the narrative recently by urging corporate India to pitch in much more actively so that Indian students do not feel the need to go abroad, especially to smaller countries, for medical studies.

The PM’s suggestion could work only if private players offer affordable medical courses in India. Also, the number of ...