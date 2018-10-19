The unpredictability of Uma Bharati

Professor G D Agrawal has gone. India is the poorer for it.

A life-long supporter of the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a trained civil engineer and committed to a clean Ganga, Prof Agrawal starved himself to death — he stopped drinking water in the last few days — because he argued, how could he, when his beloved Ganga was so impure? He attributed the impurity of the river to hydel power projects, sand mining and the release of industrial effluent. Till 2017 when she was ousted in a cabinet reshuffle, Sadhvi Uma Bharati was in charge of the Ganga cleaning ...