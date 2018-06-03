The Walmart effect on economy

Walmart’s $16 billion purchase of Flipkart has triggered a debate once again around the logic and the impact of it on the retail market in particular and the economy in India in general. I am propounding the view here that the low-cost that Walmart brings in is at a high price.

India is currently having conglomerates, such as Bharti, Reliance, Godrej and TATA but Walmart is unique due to its big size but most of its features are also true for the big box discount stores. What attracts people to Walmart The sprawling nature of Walmart business is an advantage to the shoppers. ...