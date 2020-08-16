The Work From Home revolution

Ajit, why are you so hands-on? Why don’t you learn to delegate work to others and just do the supervision?” is friendly advice that I have been receiving from colleagues from my first day at work till even yesterday.

I guess I spent a lot of my time at work hammering away at the Facit calculating machine, when I first started working in the early 1970s and after graduating from IIM Calcutta, and since then with my head buried in personal computers. When faced with such pieces of advice I have consistently returned a smile and said, “I can’t help it, I am descended ...