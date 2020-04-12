The wrong diagnosis

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. That old line seems particularly apposite today, when the preferred response to the current economic woes of so many economists and industrialists seems to be a stimulus of some sort.

Yet the fact is that the pandemic and its associated economic costs are not the same as a regular recession, and we should be very careful in using the same tools as we would during other slowdowns. First, the obvious: Previous recessions may have some supply-shock component, but what economists seek to respond to is a slowdown in aggregate ...