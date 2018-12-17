The year in four faces

Two thousand eighteen has been an eventful year by all counts. It started with that never-before press conference by four of the five Supreme Court judges complaining about the workings at the country's highest court then led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The world's biggest retailer picked the country's biggest ecommerce firm and many top dogs were called out in India's #metoo movement. And the year is wrapping-up with a central bank governor resigning mid-term after decades, and the moribund Congress party getting a new lease of life with victory in three big states that ...