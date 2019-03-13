Thinking lean

Lean manufacturing and its tools have transformed the manufacturing sector over decades, but the Lean concept is also proving useful in digital businesses such as e-commerce. Lean Thinking focuses on streamlining the manufacturing process as a whole.

It enables organisations to optimise/reduce resources — ideally, to the edge of frugality — and can be applied to almost every resource deployed in manufacturing, including the 5Ms: Men, Materials, Machines, Money and Methods. One of the key tools within Lean Thinking is the Runners, Repeaters, Strangers (RRS) approach. RRS ...