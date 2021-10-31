Three cheers and three challenges

Dear Governor, Congratulations. You are not the first governor to get an extension but on your way to the second term, you have broken quite a few records.

When you complete your second term in December 2024, you will be only the second governor (after Sir Benegal Rama Rau) in the RBI’s 86-year history to be at the helm for at least six years. Incidentally, has any RBI governor got a three-year extension in one shot? An extension coming almost two-and-a-half months ahead of the expiry of the current term is also something that probably hasn’t ever happened in the ...