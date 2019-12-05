Time to tango

The current state of the telecom industry begs a robust reframing of the problem.

Instead of “what could/should be done to restore the health of the telecom industry?”, perhaps the reframed challenge could be “in what ways could India’s constantly evolving digital communication infrastructure and digital service ecosystem become commercially sustainable, socially relevant and remain future ready?”. Communication technology is known to transition from one generation to another with an uncanny periodicity on the global stage. 3G in 2001 in Japan. 4G LTE in ...