Toothless chowkidars

It is somehow difficult to decipher what's trending on jobs. Like, are we serious about glorifying jobs of pakora-wallahs and chowkidars? Are we also serious of telling our young graduates to start a business and provide jobs to others rather than seek jobs for themselves? I hope we are not.

I hope these are antics or jumlas just to provide some entertainment during election time and may be impress a few innocent into being carried away by the jest and jostle of the great Indian elections drama. Frying pakoras or becoming chowkidars is nobody's life ambition. Similarly, when ...