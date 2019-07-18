Trade trouble

In yet another blow to the prospects of the Indian economy in the medium term, the data released this week revealed that export growth has hit a 41-month low. According to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports contracted by 9.7 per cent, year-on-year, in June, after a small increase in May.

There is no immediate concern about the external account, as imports contracted by a larger amount in absolute terms, and the trade deficit thus decreased. But that is not relevant. The issue is that exports are now a drag on growth, as distinct from being a significant engine of economic ...