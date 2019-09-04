Traffic rules, mindset and on-time payments

Payments have gained currency, pun unintended, with the sharp focus on consumer spending and the economy. The following anecdote from newspaper reports begins with a payment problem for a traffic infraction, which leads on to existential questions on behaviour and governance. A motorcycle rider in Uttar Pradesh was booked for not wearing a helmet.

Events spiralled quickly to arrive at the heart of the matter: The state of governance and our utter disregard for due process and the law. But let’s not get ahead of the story. The rider was an electrician on contract with the UP ...