Trains of thought

This is the third iteration of this column that has appeared since the pandemic hit, and it must reflect our changed circumstances. In March (Time to read ), we sought to understand plagues through literature; in April (Read at home), we ran out of stuff on our shelves and recognised the immensity of the resources available to readers online.

But, now, as summer bakes this country’s vast plains, it is possible that we need to feel that we are elsewhere. Few of us will vacation this year; even the hills may be out of the question. Can books help? Oddly, part of what I myself have ...