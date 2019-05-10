Travails of a 'priority' customer

I don’t know what exactly to attribute it to: The small town nature or the changing times. For banking, as I knew it in Mumbai over a decade and a half ago, doesn’t seem to be the same now in Bolpur, Santiniketan. Immediately after I had relocated from Mumbai, one of the largest private sector banks opened a branch here.

Having seen the insides of the other public sector banks before that, I was thrilled to open an account at a branch, the milieu of which was familiar to my Mumbai returned eyes. Now thanks to electronic banking, I hardly ever visit the bank. Recently, ...