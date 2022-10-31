Trending declines: Tough times ahead for tech

Social networking giant Meta suffered a catastrophic 25 per cent drop in share price in one session after it announced corporate results for the July-September quarter. The stock has lost over 75 per cent in the last 12 months. Alphabet has also seen a sharp decline in share prices over the past one year. has seen a 38 per cent decline in market value during the same period and suffered a 12 per cent drop in share prices after it released results. These drawdowns are not isolated instances. The Nasdaq-100, which features 100 of the world’s largest listed tech companies, has lost an overall 27 per cent in the last year. Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have all declared results that were a long way below expectations with missed revenue and earnings estimates. The managements offered gloomy guidance about the future, cautioning investors about slower growth. Other tech companies have also warned about similar threats to margins, and growth slowdown.