JUST IN
Trending declines: Tough times ahead for tech
Independence on a tightrope: India's foreign policy choice
Parity on the pitch
Conflicting businesses
Political currency or divine help?
Marginal progress on climate
Lift the ban on sugar exports
Protecting competition
Down to the wire
Prime Minister Sunak: UK has come a long way from open racism
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Independence on a tightrope: India's foreign policy choice
Business Standard

Trending declines: Tough times ahead for tech

Next few quarters could be difficult for the tech sector. If there's a slowdown in digital retail, digital advertising, or cloud services, it will inevitably be reflected in the sector's performance

Topics
Tech stocks | Amazon | Google Alphabet

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

Social networking giant Meta suffered a catastrophic 25 per cent drop in share price in one session after it announced corporate results for the July-September quarter. The stock has lost over 75 per cent in the last 12 months. Alphabet has also seen a sharp decline in share prices over the past one year. Amazon has seen a 38 per cent decline in market value during the same period and suffered a 12 per cent drop in share prices after it released results. These drawdowns are not isolated instances. The Nasdaq-100, which features 100 of the world’s largest listed tech companies, has lost an overall 27 per cent in the last year. Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have all declared results that were a long way below expectations with missed revenue and earnings estimates. The managements offered gloomy guidance about the future, cautioning investors about slower growth. Other tech companies have also warned about similar threats to margins, and growth slowdown.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech stocks

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.