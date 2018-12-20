Trip down Grand Trunk Road

The British gazetteers suggest roads were in bad shape before the British went about the task of building them. Yet, we do know roads had been built in the past.

There is no contradiction. A post-Independence (1965) Varanasi district gazetteer succinctly tells us what happened. “Nevertheless, communication by road, though imperfect, was not entirely lacking in the past as the Mauryan imperial road from Pataliputra to the north-west and the Arabian Sea passed through Varanasi (although it is not known when this road was actually constructed.) It seems to have been reduced to a mere ...