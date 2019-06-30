Two years of GST regime

Today marks the beginning of the third year since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched. The government and its cheerleaders will praise the new regime’s virtues and its implementation. The fact, however, is that GST is still work in progress.

In the past two years, the GST regime has undergone significant transformation, through 90 notifications on rate changes and exemptions. The non-tariff notifications number about 175 for Central Tax and 20 for Integrated Tax. As many as 28 orders on various issues have been issued. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has ...